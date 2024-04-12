Consumer Brands Adds Nestlé, Faribault Foods as Members

As the Consumer Brands Association board of directors convenes in Arlington, Va., this week, its recently elected chair, Linda Rendle, CEO of The Clorox Co., has revealed the addition of Nestlé and Faribault Foods as members of the trade organization. The two companies are the latest of several recent new members coming aboard, including The Kraft Heinz Co., WK Kellogg Co and Diageo.

With a legacy spanning more than a century, Minnesota-based Faribault Foods is a manufacturer of high-quality canned foods, among them beans, pasta in sauce, and chili. Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestlé, a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness and one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies, will additionally sit on the Consumer Brand Association’s board of directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nestlé and Faribault Foods to Consumer Brands, and we look forward to the valuable insight and expertise their membership will bring to our team,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of Consumer Brands. “The addition of these two companies is a testament to our growing success and will further strengthen our advocacy efforts for an industry whose products consumers depend on every day.”

“In an increasingly complex world, it is more important than ever that industries are coming together and affecting change for the good of our consumers,” noted Steve Presley, CEO of Rosslyn, Va.-based Nestlé North America. “Consumer Brands provides an important venue for that discussion and collaboration. We look forward to working with other CPG leaders to help shape the future of consumer goods.”

From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a key role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to the U.S. GDP and supporting 20 million-plus American jobs.