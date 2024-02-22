Consumer Brands Association Adds 2 More Members

The Consumer Brands Association has revealed that international beverage company Diageo and North American cereal business WK Kellogg Co are the latest members to join the trade organization. This comes shortly after the association added five new members: The Kraft Heinz Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., J&J Snack Foods, Lakeside Foods, and Traditional Medicinals.

“I’m excited to welcome Diageo and WK Kellogg to Consumer Brands,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands. “The addition of these great companies, makers of the brands consumers enjoy, is part of the growing momentum for the association. Adding a total of seven new members as we begin the new year demonstrates the exceptional experience and strong advocacy and policy results we are delivering for the consumer products industry.”

“Joining Consumer Brands is an opportunity to connect on core business issues with industry peers across the CPG industry,” noted Sally Grimes, CEO of New York-based Diageo North America. “Consumer Brands offers tremendous value through various thought leadership and policy advocacy platforms to exchange ideas on issues important to consumers.”

"We look forward to our partnership with Consumer Brands,” said Gary Pilnick, chairman and CEO of Battle Creek, Mich.-based WK Kellogg Co, which was created through Kellogg’s planned separation last year into two public companies, including one focused on North American cereal. “Their advocacy on critical issues the industry faces – as well as the functional support and expertise they lend – has a meaningful impact on how we deliver for consumers.”

With the addition of these two companies, Consumer Brands now represents 69 members across the food, beverage, household and personal care sectors, which manufacture nearly 2,000 well-known brands. According to the association, the consumer packaged goods industry contributes $2 trillion to the U.S. GDP and supports more than 20 million American jobs.