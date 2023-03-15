Kellogg Reveals Names for Global Snacking, North American Cereal Businesses

Kellogg Co. has unveiled the names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into two public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal, respectively. The names will go into effect in connection with the spinoff of the North American cereal business, which Kellogg Co. intends to wrap by the close of this year. While the company names will change upon spin completion, the Kellogg’s brand will remain on the product packaging of both companies worldwide.

The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be called Kellanova. Its portfolio will include Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, Rx Bar and Eggo. Kellanova will also encompass such international cereal brands as Kellogg’s, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops and Crunchy Nut.

“The name Kellanova signals the company’s ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Co.,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Co.’s chairman and CEO, and future chairman and CEO of Kellanova. “The ‘Kell’ overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Co., while ‘anova,’ which combines ‘a’ and the Latin word ‘nova,’ meaning ‘new,’ signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next-generation global snacking powerhouse. The Kellanova logo retains the iconic Kellogg Co. ‘K’ to intentionally connect to our heritage and the strong foundation that got us to where we are today. The forward curved and extended ‘v’ embodies our forward momentum as we embark on this next chapter.”

The North American cereal business in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean will be known as WK Kellogg Co. Its portfolio will consist of Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi and Bear Naked.

“The name WK Kellogg Co honors the legacy of founder W.K. Kellogg, celebrating his spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship,” explained Gary Pilnick, CEO designate of WK Kellogg Co. “At the same time, we are looking forward, focused on propelling the company into the future. We eliminated the use of periods in the name to signal the start of a new, unwritten chapter. The logo itself stems from the iconic signature of Mr. Kellogg. We have taken his instantly recognizable script and then underlined and elevated the “Co,’ emphasizing our ambition as a 117-year-old start-up taking Mr. Kellogg’s original company to new heights.”

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg invited employees from around the world to submit company name suggestions as well as thoughts on what they hoped to carry forward from Kellogg Co. to each company. Almost 1,000 employees submitted 4,000-plus name suggestions, along with qualitative feedback.

Added Cahillane, “Upon spin completion, we believe both businesses will be better positioned to focus on their distinct strategic priorities, execute with increased agility and operational flexibility, realize improved outlooks for profitable growth, and shape distinctive corporate cultures, each rooted in Kellogg Co.’s strong values.”