Kellogg’s Special K Additional Flavors

Kellogg Co. has expanded its beloved Special K cereal portfolio with recipes to deliver the flavors, textures and nutrients its fans are seeking. The latest additions are subtly sweet Kellogg’s Special K Oat Crunch Honey, combining multigrain honey-flavored flakes and crispy vanilla oat clusters; Kellogg’s Special K High Protein, offering the brand’s highest protein content ever – 20 grams per serving – in a decadent Chocolate Almond flavor; and, in a first-of-its-kind food format for the brand, keto-friendly Kellogg’s Special K Zero, boasting not only zero grams of sugar, but also 18 grams of plant-based protein with only 2 net carbs, in a warm cinnamon flavor. Oat Crunch Honey retails for a suggested $4.99 per 13.5-ounce box and $5.99 per 20.2-ounce box; High Protein retails for a suggested $7.49 per 12.4-ounce box and $8.49 per 15.5-ounce box, and Zero retails for a suggested $7.49 per 6.3-ounce box and $8.49 per 7.7-ounce box.