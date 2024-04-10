Who Won Whole Foods Market’s Latest Supplier Awards?

This is the 12th year that Whole Foods has selected "All-Star" suppliers.

It’s awards season, and that includes the grocery business. Whole Foods Market is out with its Supplier All-Star Awards for 2023, singling out 16 brands that exemplify excellence through quality, innovation, value and sustainability.

An internal team of Whole Foods leaders, category experts and merchants representing all departments and categories chose this year’s standout suppliers, who produce newer items as well as products that have been on the retailer's shelves for 40 years.

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on this committed group of suppliers and the remarkable contributions they’ve made to enriching our customer’s shopping experiences, advancing our purpose, and pushing the boundaries of excellence within the industry,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer. “These suppliers embody the spirit of collaboration and innovation that Whole Foods Market was built upon more than 40 years ago. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Supplier All-Stars for their well-deserved recognition.”

The winners of the 12th annual Supplier All-Star Awards include the following companies and brands:

ALOHA

Amylu Foods

Atlantic Sea Farms

Bridor

Chelten House

Bronner’s

FoodMatch

Forever Cheese

Happy Dirt

Health-Ade

LaBelle Patrimoine

Lundberg Family Farms

Pacific Seafood

Rainier Fruit Co

Siete Family Foods

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Recently, Progressive Grocer got an inside look at how Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel discovers brands via a personal tour of the show floor at the Natural Products Expo West in California.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.