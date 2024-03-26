PLMA Elects New Board Chair, Announces Hall of Fame Winners

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has a new board chair. The group announced that Kristal Sevcik, VP of business development at AmeriQual Group, LLC, was chosen to take on that role.

Previously, Sevcik served the board as first vice chairperson. She takes over from Doug Bausch of LNK International. “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of the private label industry, working beside many amazing professionals,” she said.

At PLMA’s recent annual meeting in San Antonio, other new members were elected to the executive committee. They include Mark Cheney of Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., now first vice chairperson, and Anthony Biggers of Simmons Pet Food, who will serve as second vice chairperson.

PLMA welcomed five new directors to the board, whose tenure will extend through 2027. The new directors are Felix Angst of Huhtamaki; Elizabeth Chimens of Parisi Coffee; Chris Quinlan of Winland Foods, Inc.; Andy Russick of Pacific Coast Producers; and Marty Taylor of Nortera Foods. John Logan of Inteplast group was tapped to fill a vacant one-year term from 2024 to 2025.

“The store brands industry and PLMA have continued to evolve over the years, mirroring the overall changes in corporate America, and I'm pleased to see more diversity being reflected in our board of directors and membership as a whole,” PLMA President Peggy Davies said.

In other news, PLMA and Progressive Grocer’s sister publication, Store Brands, presented the Private Label Hall of Fame Awards during the annual meeting from March 20-22. Winners were recognized in four categories and include the following individuals:

Lifetime Achievement

Clay Dockery, VP, private label and co-manufacturing, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

Peter Kroner, managing partner, Marketing Concepts Group

Edward P. Salzano, president, EDNJ Associates

John W. Solomon, The Kroger Co. (Retired)

Private Brand Champion

Nils Clement, founder and CEO, Euro Caps BV

Pam Ofri, senior director of Own Brands, Wakefern Food Corp.

Jac Ross, VP, Sprouts Brand, Sprouts Farmers Market

Nick Scangas, president and COO, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods

Private Brand Innovator

Pascale Courtemanche, R&D director, Plats du Chef, C.H. Guenther & Son

Jackie Li, SVP, private brands and global sourcing, Dollar General

Dr. Rakesh Rathore, COO, TrueChoicePack

Brooke Rice, senior director of Own Brands, Southeastern Grocers

Next Gen Private Label Leader

William Crosby, EVP, Crosby Foods Ltd.

Hope Lenhart, director of brand management for essentials, beauty and hardlines, Target

Chad Mallory, senior product manager, Amazon Fresh Private Brand

Mohan Valluri, VP of sales and R&D, Alamance Foods

“We’re thrilled to honor this incredible group of men and women for their excellence in these four important categories. They truly deserve this special recognition for going above and beyond in their contributions,” Davis remarked.

Read more about this year’s inductees at StoreBrands.com.