Western Association of Food Chains Elects New Directors

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) has elected three new directors to its 2024-2025 leadership, including Kelly Mullin, president of the Albertsons Cos. Portland Division; Chris Hooks, chief merchandising and marketing officer at The Save Mart Companies; and Sean Heryet, VP of merchandising and marketing for the Albertsons Cos. Intermountain Division.

“We are thrilled and incredibly honored to have this group of extraordinary industry leaders join the WAFC board of directors,” said Nancy Lebold, CEO, New Seasons Markets and president of WAFC. “They have shown tremendous dedication to the success of the industry overall and are proven servant leaders who will be instrumental in helping us achieve continued success.”

Mullin has been with Albertsons Cos. for nearly 30 years and was promoted to division president of Portland in March 2023. At Save Mart, Hooks oversees all aspects of merchandising, marketing, space planning, and private label strategies and execution. Heryet, meanwhile, moved into his current role with the Intermountain Division of Albertsons Cos. in December 2023.

Earlier this month, WAFC revealed its new board of directors leadership team, at which time Lebold was announced as the new president and chair of the board of directors. She took over the position from Paul Gianetto, SVP sales and merchandising at Raley's, in West Sacramento, Calif.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lovell, SVP operations of Albertsons' Albertsons/Safeway NorCal division, has advanced from the role of treasurer to the board's VP. Additionally, Rebecca Calvin, SVP, chief marketing officer for San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. Markets, was appointed treasurer, stepping up from her prior role as secretary. Wendy Coldesina, VP general merchandise manager of Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale will take on the role of secretary. Each officer will serve a one-year term to continue the mission and vision of the WAFC.

The WAFC is a member-driven organization aimed at promoting the grocery industry's role as an anchor of career opportunities. With an emphasis on education and leadership development, the WAFC provides programs, scholarships and resources to its members. This strategic refresh in leadership is expected to invigorate the organization's ongoing efforts to empower individuals within the industry to turn their professional aspirations into reality.