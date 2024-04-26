Pennsylvania Grocery Icon Richard Redner Dies at 73

Richard E. “Dick” Redner, the legendary chairman and past president of Redner’s Markets, has died.

Redner passed away peacefully on April 25, the company announced. He was 73 years old.

He was the son of company founder Earl Redner, beginning his career in the food industry in 1970 at the newly founded Redner’s Markets.

He was born in Peekskill, N.Y., on April 23, 1951, to the late Earl “The Chief” and Mary Redner. Richard began his career in the food industry in 1970 as a manager for the newly founded Redner’s Markets. He led the charge to growth as he steered the company as a second-generation business owner. Under his supervision, Redner’s rapidly expanded its footprint from a small, independent operator in Berks County, Pennsylvania, to a regional power. During his 54 years of leadership as president, he oversaw the expansion of the company’s footprint extend from 10 stores in Pennsylvania to the current 44 grocery and 24 convenience stores locations in eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. He remained active in the company, currently serving as chairman of the board.

Richard was known for his nose to the grindstone work ethic and just get it done personality. His vision for the company was always guided with the notion of taking care of the guest first and also prioritizing the needs and care of the 5,500-plus employee owners at Redner's. He set a standard for being a business partner built upon honest relationships and always being fair and what was in the best interest of everyone. A crowning achievement of his tenure came in 2022 when the company eclipsed $1 billion in annual sales, due in part to his focused strategy on both market expansion and sales growth.

"This business has been in my father’s blood for over 50 years. Second only to his family, this company was his greatest sense of pride and love," said Redner's Markets CEO Ryan Redner. "My father was my idol and will be deeply missed by so many. The amount of outreach I have received has been humbling. His fingerprints are everywhere around this company and this community, and we will continue to move forward with the same drive and determination to carry his vision forward.”

Progressive Grocer profiled Redner's Markets in 2021.

Richard Redner is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine; children Stacy M. (Jason) Hopp, and Ryan S. Redner; six grandchildren: Taylor, Amber, Brendan Hopp; and Sidney, Brooke and Beckett Redner. One sister Chere (Richard- deceased) Kelley. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary W. Redner.

Viewings will be held on April 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Energy Stadium, 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, Pa. Formal services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crime Alert of Berks County, 600 North Park Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.