New Leadership Coming to Kevin’s Natural Foods

In the wake of its acquisition by Mars, Inc., Kevin's Natural Foods is making changes at the top. The Stockton, Calif.-based meal company will be led by new CEO Roxanne Bernstein, as co-founders Kevin McCray, Dan Costa and Kelsie Costa depart.

Bernstein brings more than two decades of experience to the executive position at Kevin’s Natural Foods. Most recently, she was EVP and president of ACCO Brands and, before that, worked in leadership roles at Kraft, Kellogg’s and Post. She is a graduate of West Point and a former Army Captain.