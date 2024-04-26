New Leadership Coming to Kevin’s Natural Foods

New CEO Roxanne Bernstein joins Kevin's Natural Foods this month.
In the wake of its acquisition by Mars, Inc., Kevin's Natural Foods is making changes at the top. The Stockton, Calif.-based meal company will be led by new CEO Roxanne Bernstein, as co-founders Kevin McCray, Dan Costa and Kelsie Costa depart.
Bernstein brings more than two decades of experience to the executive position at Kevin’s Natural Foods. Most recently, she was EVP and president of ACCO Brands and, before that, worked in leadership roles at Kraft, Kellogg’s and Post. She is a graduate of West Point and a former Army Captain.
Her leadership style and related food industry background will serve the company well, according to a parent company executive. "Roxanne's style of leadership and her impressive experience scaling and driving food brands make her the perfect choice to lead Kevin's Natural Foods into the next stage of growth, harnessing the agility, culture and customer obsession the business has thrived on," declared Shaid Shah, global president for Mars Food & Nutrition, the business segment within Mars in which Kevin's Natural Foods operates as a standalone business."Kevin's Natural Foods saw record sales in 2023, growing by 50%, and continued this incredible trajectory in Q1 with the successful launch of its frozen portfolio – thanks to the support of our customers, consumers, and the hard work of our incredible associates. Under Roxanne's leadership Kevin's Natural Foods will remain focused on delivering what consumers and customers expect and want from a disruptive food brand."