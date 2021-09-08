Reinventing Redner’s

“The commissary is allowing us to be able to sell all of these products across the chain,” Ryan Redner observes. “It will allow us to improve shelf life. When you go from one store to the next, the consistency of how it looks, the ingredients that go into it, must remain the same. For example, cheese: What kind of shredded cheese is put on top? And if you go from one store to the next, does it look the same? Does it taste the same?”

According to Twiford, his team is aiming to make every single meal, from Shepherd’s Pie to Chicken Caprese to Crab-Stuffed Flounder to Eggplant Parmesan — all made fresh in the commissary — 100% perfect.

“In that island of meal solutions in-store, that is what we are striving for,” Twiford adds. “Every single one has to look perfect, every single one has to look tantalizing. We’ve gone above and beyond in training our staff. And to be honest with you, we continue to keep making it better. And we’ll break it and rebuild it to make it even better. That’s our goal.”

At the Wyomissing store, Chef Tim also has “Chef Tim’s Table,” a dining room-slash-cooking school where Twiford prepares multicourse meals for customers. Some are even done for charity auctions.

“With COVID, we had to make adjustments with the number of people and tables,” Ryan Redner says. “It just creates a unique feel.”

Redner Ready

Currently, the company has two Redner’s Fresh Markets operating in Pennsylvania, and the reception from longtime Redner’s shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive (sales are up 25%).

“We haven’t lost as many as we’ve picked up,” notes Gary Redner. “We really tried to do loud and proud by the fact that we did not change prices.”