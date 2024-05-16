New Seasons Market’s CEO Named President of WAFC Board

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) has revealed its new board of directors leadership team. Nancy Lebold, CEO of New Seasons Market, in Portland, Ore., has been appointed the new president and chair of the board of directors. Lebold took over the position from Paul Gianetto, SVP sales and merchandising at Raley's, in West Sacramento, Calif.

In a statement from Gianetto, he expressed his gratitude and optimism: "It has been an absolute pleasure to serve the WAFC alongside such dedicated industry professionals. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Nancy on her new role. Her commitment and innovative perspective have greatly contributed to our shared efforts to advance the role of the WAFC in attracting, retaining and developing professionals through our educational and leadership initiatives, and I’m confident that – under Nancy's leadership – the food industry will further transform, and become a career destination for many."

"I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by the WAFC," said Lebold. "My involvement with this incredible organization has profoundly impacted my professional journey. Attending the 16-week USC Marshall School of Business Food Industry Management Program in 2015 was a pivotal moment that reshaped my career trajectory, goals and approach to mentorship, and I’m eager to foster that same transformative experience for others."

Meanwhile, Kevin Lovell, SVP operations of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons' Albertsons/Safeway NorCal division, will advance from the role of treasurer to the board's VP. Additionally, Rebecca Calvin, SVP, chief marketing officer for San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. Markets, was appointed treasurer, stepping up from her prior role as secretary. Wendy Coldesina, VP general merchandise manager of Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale will take on the role of secretary. Each officer will serve a one-year term to continue the mission and vision of the WAFC.

The WAFC is a member-driven organization aimed at promoting the grocery industry's role as an anchor of career opportunities. With an emphasis on education and leadership development, the WAFC provides programs, scholarships and resources to its members. This strategic refresh in leadership is expected to invigorate the organization's ongoing efforts to empower individuals within the industry to turn their professional aspirations into reality.