Giant Co. Honors 12 Dedicated Employees

The Giant Co. celebrated the achievements of its associates on May 9 at its annual business meeting. Twelve awards were presented recognizing the recipients’ commitment to the company and their efforts to connect families for a better future over the past year.

“The dedication of our team members to serving families and making a difference in their local communities is what makes us The Giant Co.,” said President John Ruane. “These team members have demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership while embodying our company purpose and values.”

The awards were as follows:

Store of the Year is awarded to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members. The award recipient were, in the Mid-Atlantic division, the Giant at 4510 Marketplace Way in Enola, Pa., led by Craig Forbes and his team, and, in the Greater Philadelphia division, the Giant at 2180 West Chester Pike in Broomall, Pa., led by Brian Holbrook and his team.

Category of the Year is awarded to category teams in both the fresh and center store divisions that continuously find ways to enhance customers’ shopping experience, actively seek ways to simplify processes, effectively generate incremental sales and profits, and exemplify the “one team” attitude. In fresh, the floral team led by Kevin Prill, category manager, was recognized, while the pet and baby team led by Chris Sheipe, category manager, was honored in center store.

Retail Team Member of the Year is awarded to an employee from each division who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support fellow team members and lives by the company’s values. In the Mid-Atlantic division, Gina Miller, store employee associate and beer lead at the Martin’s at 221 Glimcher Drive in Duncansville, Pa., was recognized, and in the Greater Philadelphia division, Ryan Lash, deli manager at the Giant at 510 North Broad Street in Philadelphia, was honored.

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year , awarded to an employee who consistently provides leadership and support across all areas in distribution, acting with a sense of urgency, and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and support the stores, was presented to Robin Pifer, manager of store support.

Transportation Team Member of the Year , awarded to an employee who consistently supports the business with their dedication and safe operating practices, was presented to Tyrone Scott, transportation driver.

Support Center Team Member of the Year , awarded to someone who consistently and emphatically provides leadership across all functions of the brand, acting with a sense of urgency and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand, was presented to Marc Finkenbinder, finance analyst.

Living Our Customer Promises Award , which honors an employee who emulates what it means to support The Giant Co.’s customer promises – simplify shopping, inspire fresh ideas and create healthier communities – was presented to Nick Koch, head of wellbeing.

Living Our Team Member Promises Award , which honors an employee who demonstrates all three team member promises – grow through new opportunities, make a difference and be you – was presented to Eugene Peters, regional director.

The Presidents’ Award was presented to Morgan Shreiber, director of distribution. This award is The Giant Co.’s highest honor, presented annually and voted upon by the leadership team and the company’s living past presidents. The prestigious award recognizes an individual who consistently delivers exceptional performance, contributes to the organization’s success in countless ways, is a role model for the company’s values and brings the company’s purpose to life in all that they do.

“In the past year, Morgan has made our perishable distribution center more efficient, a better place to work and an overall better operation. He lives our values every day and is someone many have and continue to look up to,” noted Ruane. “Morgan is a can-do, find-a-way person, and it’s an honor to recognize him with this year’s Presidents’ Award.”

The evening before the annual business meeting, The Giant Co. held a special event to recognize and thank its longest-tenured team members for their dedication and contributions to the business and the communities they serve. In 2024, the company has more than 100 team members celebrating service anniversaries including 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service.

