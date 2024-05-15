Dollar General Hires Retail Industry Veteran as SVP of Store Ops

Dollar General Corp. has hired Lee DeVille as SVP of store operations. DeVille will lead operations for three of the company's retail divisions, representing nearly 7,000 stores across the country.

“With more than 25 years of leadership experience in driving retail excellence, Lee brings a wealth of operational expertise with his customer-centric approach and focus on process improvement,” said Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s EVP of store operations and development. “We look forward to Lee being a strong addition to our store operations leadership team as we remain focused on getting Back to Basics.”

[RELATED: Dollar General Opens 20,000th Store]

Prior to joining Dollar General, DeVille served as SVP of operations at Advantage Solutions, leading the company’s strategy and execution in the fulfillment, logistics and business services areas, supporting and growing sales for retailers and consumer packaged goods.

A retail industry veteran, DeVille also previously served as VP of operations for Save-a-Lot, leading field operations for all corporate stores, as well as the retail support and continuous improvement teams. He also served in roles of increasing responsibility at Walmart, including field store operations, fresh implementation, innovations, safety and asset protection over an 18-year tenure.

DeVille earned his bachelor of science in finance and multi-national business from Florida State University.

As of March 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 20,022 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.