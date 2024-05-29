Verde Farms Names VP of Operations

Verde Farms, which markets organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, has hired Troy Hoover as vice president of operations.

He will lead all production and logistics activities at the Boston-based company, including operations at its plant in Pedricktown, N.J. Among other duties, Hoover will manage vendor relationships, partner with the procurement team, ensure safety and quality, improve efficiency, expand capacity and enhance the overall cost structure.

Hoover joins Verde Farms from the cold-pressed juice company Evolution Fresh. He also held roles at Evolution Fresh’s onetime parent company, Starbucks Coffee Co., where he served as director of technical services.

"We are excited that such an accomplished operations leader recognizes the importance of organic and sustainable beef," said Verde Farms CEO Brad Johnson. "We are proud to have Troy join us and bring his expertise from a powerful brand like Starbucks to help drive the new wave of premium, responsible meat production."

Hoover said he is looking forward to leveraging his operations and food chain experience at the fast-growing organic beef business. “I am thrilled to join Verde Farms and contribute to their mission of providing high-quality, organic beef to health-conscious people around the U.S.,” he remarked.

Hoover will get to work quickly, as Verde Farms announced earlier this year that it is committed to adhering to regenerative agriculture with Land to Market verification.