Hain Celestial Names New Global Head of Impact

Health-and-wellness company Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has appointed a new global head of impact. Chris Jenkins has been promoted to that position, overseeing efforts to build purpose-driven brands across the portfolio.

Jenkins will put his extensive experience to use as he spearheads sustainability and well-being initiatives. Among his other responsibilities at Hain, he led impact for the company’s Ella’s Kitchen line of baby and children’s food.

“We are thrilled to appoint Chris to global head of impact as an important next step in our journey to build purpose-driven, better-for-you brands that have a positive impact on people and planet,” noted Kristy Meringolo, chief legal and corporate affairs officer. “With Chris’ successful track record advancing purpose and ESG work for Ella’s Kitchen, he will no doubt bring strong leadership and innovative thinking to advance our global strategy and drive greater impact across our brands and end-to-end value chain.”

Jenkins takes on his enhanced duties at a pivotal time within the organization, as Hain ramps up its impact efforts. Earlier this year, the Hoboken, N.J.-based company released its "2023 Global Impact Report," recapping goals to reduce scope 1,2 and 3 emissions and highlighting progress in diverting 86% of food waste away from landfills; donating more than 2.8 million pounds of food, beverages and personal care items to charity; and achieving 65% renewable electricity at its facilities.

He is eager to make a difference in the role. “I have always believed that if we are to address social and environmental challenges, business needs to be part of that solution and lead the change. We have a strong base to build on as we work together to grow our impact and deliver meaningful change for people, communities and the planet, on a global scale,” Jenkins asserted.