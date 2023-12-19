Hain Celestial Names New Chief People Officer

Health and wellness company Hain Celestial Group, Inc., with a portfolio spanning snacks, baby, beverages, meal components and personal care categories, has appointed a new chief people officer. Longtime CPG executive Amber Jefferson will take on that role Jan. 1.

As a member of the executive leadership team and overseeing the company global human resources function, Jefferson will play a pivotal part in Hain Celestial’s ongoing transformation initiatives that launched earlier in 2023. In September, the company unveiled a new logo and corporate identity.

At Hain, she will leverage her two decades of related experience in the retail, consumer goods, foodservice and travel industries. Before joining the Hoboken, N.J.-based company, Jefferson was chief human resources officer at Farmer Brothers Coffee; her background also includes a nine-year tenure at Kellogg Co., where she moved up to lead human resources for that company’s North America sales and digital commerce business.

Jefferson will report to Hain Celestial President and CEO Wendy Davidson. "Amber has a strong reputation leading multinational organizations through transformation while driving a performance-based culture," said Davidson. "She will be instrumental in designing our people strategy and building a strong pipeline of talent that will unlock our potential to drive long-term growth as a global enterprise."

Added Jefferson: "I look forward to working closely with Wendy and the global leadership team to drive deeper employee engagement and elevate Hain's reputation as a purpose-led organization that lives its values.”

This is the second new member of the c-suite at Hain in recent months. In August, the company hired Lee Boyce as its CFO.