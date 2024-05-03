Barnie’s Coffee Announces New VP of Operations

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. has promoted Adriana Henderson to VP of operations. She is credited with doubling the capacity of the company’s roasting equipment to meet burgeoning demand across grocery and other channels, including wholesale, Amazon and in-store licensed cafes.

In her expanded role, she will steer companywide strategic planning, business development and continuous improvement on leadership for the entire Barnie’s Coffee team.

“Adriana has done an impressive job in restructuring our 12,000 square-foot production and distribution plant by building a solid coffee roasting team in Southern Orange County,” said Ron Pecora, CEO of the Orlando, Fla.-based company.

Prior to Barnie’s Coffee, Henderson served as plant manager for beverage company Country Pure Foods in Central Florida and was a production supervisor for Pinnacle Foods. She earned a bachelor of science degree from Pennsylvania State University and holds certifications from Dupont and Go-Lean-Six Training.

Founded nearly 40 years ago, Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. is expanding its reach as well as its portfolio. This year, the company added 10 new flavors to its lineup and continues to provide products to retailers including Publix and Winn-Dixie. It’s known for unique varieties like limited-time Blueberry Pie flavored coffee and its signature year-round Santa’s White Christmas blend.