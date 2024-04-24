Invafrash Taps Andrew Cron as Chief Data Officer

Invafresh has hired a new chief data officer. The fresh grocery tech platform announced that Andrew Cron will take on that role at a key point, as the organization expands its AI-enhanced solutions to grocers across several markets.

Cron – who won a GenNext award from Progressive Grocer in 2023 – joins Invafresh from 84.51 ̊, the retail data science, insights and media company of The Kroger Co. In his position as SVP and chief scientist at 84.51 ̊, he built and led the R&D strategy to enhance Kroger’s in-store and supply chain operations and CPG partner product performance. His industry background also includes tenures at Citadel, LLC, Weinrub Analytics and MaxPoint. Cron earned a doctorate in statistical science from Duke University and a MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Invafresh CEO Tim Spencer said that Cron’s vision and experience will prove instrumental in the next phase for the organization and its clients. “AI technologies are revolutionizing the way grocery retailers operate, enabling them to streamline supply chains, enhance customer experiences, drive labor efficiencies, reduce food waste and use technology to guide and accelerate decision making,” Spencer remarked. “Invafresh is at the forefront of accelerating the AI transformation of fresh food retail operations worldwide and I look forward to Andrew’s leadership in strengthening our capabilities in this area to deliver meaningful value to our customers.”

Cron is eager to step into his new job. “I am excited to join the Invafresh team as this is a pivotal time to be in grocery retail technology given the applicability AI has in addressing industry-wide challenges,” he asserted. “I look forward to partnering with our customers around the world to transform AI technology into tangible business solutions that will help optimize their fresh food operations.”

Based in Toronto, Canada, Invafresh has deployed its solutions in over 350 grocery retailers, providing AI-enhanced demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, sustainability and compliance, and waste prevention solutions.

