FMI Adds Talent and Sustainability Leader

FMI – The Food Industry Association is bringing on Julie Savoie to serve as senior director, workforce, talent and sustainability. In this broad-reaching role, Savoie will lead the group’s strategic direction for and implementation of member workplace and workforce initiatives and also help guide its sustainability agenda.

Savoie has both association and food industry experience. She joins FMI from CropLife America, where she was director of sustainability, and previously collaborated with FMI as part of her position in industry affairs at the Consumer Brands Association. Savoie earned an undergraduate degree from Loyola University and an MBA from Georgetown University.

“Workforce capabilities are one of FMI’s Imperative Issues, and have become particularly urgent in recent years. We have been addressing these challenges and opportunities in a variety of ways, but now, under Julie’s leadership, we will unify our programs, create and execute our future vision, and leverage our assets, relationships, and capabilities to bring innovative solutions and value to our members and industry stakeholders,” said Mark Baum, SVP of industry relations and chief collaboration officer at the Washington, D.C.-based FMI, adding that sustainability has similarly emerged as a key priority.

He continued, “Our sustainability community and content are more mature given the focus we have put on these issues over the years, but sustainability has taken on a greater sense of urgency as well, and Julie will help us develop and implement new industry insights, tools, and resources deemed appropriate by FMI members to help them meet their sustainability goals and objectives."