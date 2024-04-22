FMI Unveils 2024 Store Manager Award Finalists

FMI — The Food Industry Association has revealed the finalists for its 2024 Store Manager Awards. The nominations are submitted by peers and food retail companies to recognize outstanding managers who drive sales growth, effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives, demonstrate team leadership in their store/company, provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs, and improve community relations.

[RELATED: FMI, Meat Institute Honor Young Pros in Protein]

From a pool of 180 nominees, the following 12 finalists were chosen as 2024 Store Manager Awards finalists:

Category A (Small Retailers: Companies With 1-25 Stores)

Kerri Hunsley, PCC Community Market Columbia City

Cathy Moloney, Hanover Co-op Food Stores of New Hampshire and Vermont

Rea Noyes, Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Ramsey

Category B (Medium Retailers: Companies With 26-199 Stores)

Amanda Gulley, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. d/b/a Food City

Roman Perez, The Fresh Market Inc.

Tammy Sluck, Family Fare

Category C (Large Retailers: Companies With 200+ Stores)

Michael Peebles, Brookshire Grocery Co.

Alex Spurlock, QFC – The Kroger Co.

Adam Thao, King Soopers – The Kroger Co.

Category D (International Retailers: Companies Operating Outside of the U.S.)

Rita Khijakadze. SPAR Georgia (SPAR International)

Chris Lawlor, Eurospar Wallace Village

Manfredo Tabor, SPAR Gourmet ‘am Fleischmarkt’

“I am frequently asked why people should work in the food industry,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “When I look at our 2024 Store Manager Awards finalists, I see the answer to that question, because they demonstrate the powerful link between passion and purpose; our finalists offer unique examples of leadership, community service, compassionate customer care and dynamic problem-solving. These store managers are the heart of the food industry and are on a mission to feed the world one community at a time.”

Finalists for the Store Manager Awards are also eligible for the People’s Pick Award contest. All finalists will be posted on FMI’s website for a week, and the nominee with the most votes by the end of that time wins a special trophy and $500 to celebrate their store employees. Voting opens April 29 at 8:00 am EST.

FMI will host a live award ceremony celebration for the honorees with its sponsor, The Coca-Cola Co. The ceremony will take place on May 9 at 1:00 pm EST on FMI’s YouTube channel.