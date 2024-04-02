FMI, AFFI Team Up for 2024 Frozen IQ Event

The upcoming Frozen IQ event from AFFI and FMI aims to inspire innovation, deal with a transformative regulatory environment and increase consumer engagement in the frozen food department.

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and FMI – The Food Industry Association have joined forces on Frozen IQ, a gathering of industry leaders in the food retail and manufacturing communities, with the aim of inspiring innovation, dealing with a transformative regulatory environment and increasing consumer engagement in the frozen food department.

“Given the current economic conditions in the United States, now more than ever, frozen food manufacturers and retailers must come together to align on value to drive more units,” noted Alison Bodor, president and CEO of AFFI, the Arlington, Va.-based national trade association representing all segments of the frozen food supply chain. “Whether it’s improving in-store merchandising, understanding the latest in cooking technology or finding opportunities to leverage the frozen category’s ability to combat food waste and curb carbon emissions to increase share of stomach among shoppers, Frozen IQ equips attendees with new ideas and tools to collaborate to drive growth.”

[RELATED: 5 Noteworthy Frozen Food Trends]

“Today’s shopper is looking for value beyond price and quality,” added Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at FMI, which is also based in Arlington. “They are weighing the relevance, experience and convenience that products and their grocery store offer them. To meet the changing value matrix of shoppers, you need to know the latest trends, collaborate throughout the supply chain, and be up to date on the latest technology and ways to improve your shoppers’ experience. Frozen IQ is a tailored experience designed for leaders in the frozen food sector that delivers on all this and more.”

The new event is scheduled to take place June 3-5 at The Worthington Renaissance, in Fort Worth, Texas. Registration is now open.

As reported earlier by Progressive Grocer, the 2023 “Power of Frozen in Retail” report, released last October by AFFI and FMI, found that yearly frozen food sales surpassed $74.2 billion and that 94% of consumers will buy the same or more frozen items in the coming months.