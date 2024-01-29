5 Noteworthy Frozen Food Trends

The frozen food market remains on solid footing, building on the pandemic-era momentum of preparing and eating more foods at home. Indeed, the sector is coming off another strong year: The 2023 “Power of Frozen in Retail” report released last October by the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and FMI – The Food Industry Association, showed that yearly frozen food sales topped $74.2 billion and revealed that 94% of consumers will buy the same or more frozen items in the coming months.

Chicago-based frozen food manufacturer Conagra Brands recently released its own first-of-its-kind report on the topic, affirming the ongoing demand for and use of frozen food. “Frozen food is an enormous category, and the U.S. is somewhat unique – it’s four times more developed than other countries. Frozen foods have unique appeal across all generations and frozen food covers everything from prepared foods to ingredients,” said Bob Nolan, SVP of demand science at Conagra Brands, during a recent webinar on the report’s findings. Additionally, he noted, consumers can cut down on food waste by opting for frozen foods that have a longer shelf life than fresh foods.

[Read more: “Why CPGs Are Looking Beyond Pricing”]

Conagra’s “Future of Frozen Food 2024” report was based on data from NielsenIQ and other research sources and an analysis of more than 120 million social media conversations. According to Nolan, the company leveraged its demand science team to gain a deeper look into opportunities and behaviors.

The company’s analysts identified five top trends that they believe will shape demand in the year ahead: