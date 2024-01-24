Dolly Parton’s Retail Partnership With Conagra Goes Beyond Baking Aisle

Following the continued success of her multiyear partnership with Duncan Hines, global icon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has entered into an exclusive agreement with Duncan Hines' parent company, Conagra Brands, one of North America's leading branded food companies, to develop a line of retail food items. The new line of Dolly Parton food products will include frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack items inspired by down-home comfort cuisine. Parton originally partnered with the food company in 2022 on a line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings.

"I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra, and I'm thrilled we're going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store," said Parton. "We're looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family's favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!"

The new products will start rolling onto store shelves nationwide this January, with an expanded lineup of Duncan Hines' mixes, including Chocolate Cake Mix, Yellow Cake Mix, Cinnamon Crumb Cake Mix, Blueberry Muffin Mix and Banana Nut Muffin Mix. Additionally, the first single branded Dolly Parton item, Buttermilk Pancake Mix, will start hitting shelves this winter and marks Dolly's first foray into the breakfast category. More items are expected to launch later in 2024, including frozen items.

"This unprecedented partnership with Dolly Parton gives us an incredible opportunity to further cement Conagra Brands in our established categories while authentically positioning us for tremendous growth in new ones, including Southern cooking and comfort food," said Tom McGough, COO at Chicago-based Conagra Brands.

"We are beyond thrilled to build on the success of our partnership with one of the most beloved and respected women in the world," added Lucy Brady, president of grocery and snacks at Conagra Brands. "With our expertise in food, we'll help bring Dolly's vision and favorite recipes to so many tables across America, with delicious new offerings across a wide range of eating occasions."

The multiyear, multicategory agreement was facilitated by licensing agency IMG.

Conagra's portfolio encompasses such iconic brands as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip and Slim Jim, as well as emerging brands that include Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein and Frontera.