Seafood Category Shifts Its Focus From Fresh to Convenient

When consumers — and many retailers — think of seafood, they normally envision fresh departments stocked with just-caught product displayed on ice, but frozen and shelf-stable options can play a key role in boosting seafood sales, particularly at a time when shoppers are seeking value.

“The current economic situation has definitely opened up the opportunity for frozen and shelf-stable seafood items as consumers are oftentimes looking to buy in bulk,” affirms Lilani Dunn, the newly named executive director of the Anchorage, Alaska-based Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), a fisherman-funded group. “Both frozen and shelf-stable seafood also are great options for trending consumer issues such as food waste and quickness of ease of meal preparation.”

“Frozen and shelf-stable saw great gains during the pandemic,” notes Kayla Bennett, media and communications manager at the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a Reston, Va.-based industry trade group, who goes on to cite recent statistics from Circana and 210 Analytics. “We are seeing some headwinds across all seafood categories, attributed to inflation. But we’re head and shoulders above where we were pre-pandemic. Frozen is down 3.1% from 2022, but up 32.4% since 2019. Meanwhile, the shelf-stable side is up 13.1% from 2019 and increased 0.2% in 2023. We’re not seeing the explosive growth we saw in 2020 or 2021, but overall, we’re trending in a very positive direction.”