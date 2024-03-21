Seafood Category Shifts Its Focus From Fresh to Convenient
Frozen and shelf-stable options should be promoted as great choices for inflation-weary and cooking-averse consumers
- Why Frozen and Shelf-Stable Seafood?
What makes frozen and shelf-stable seafood products particularly appropriate options for today’s consumers?
“Shoppers … may be looking for better price points, or being mindful that there’s less chance of food and food dollar waste when you buy frozen and shelf-stable proteins,” observes Athena Davis, marketing manager at the Wilmington, N.C.-based Aquaculture Stewardship Council North America.
Davis goes on to cite recent FMI seafood research highlighting several factors that may be contributing to this greater shopper appeal:
- At-home food commands more of the food dollar.
- Lower-prep dinners are gaining in importance.
- Value-added seafood is a major contributor to top retailer outperformance.
- 62% of seafood buyers are seeking to increase consumption over the next year.