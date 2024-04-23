PFMA Hires Director of Communications and Media Relations

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has appointed Larissa Newton its director of communications and media relations. Bringing to her latest role a wealth of experience encompassing print and digital journalism, website and social media management, and state government communications, Newton will manage the association’s website, monthly and annual publications, biweekly podcast, social channels, media relations, and PHMA’s overall marketing communications strategy.

Her most recent position was director of digital communications for Diversified Search Group, a Philadelphia-based executive search firm. Before that, she was the digital director at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for six years, managing its public digital presence, various websites and social media platforms. Newton also spent nearly a decade working in journalism as an editor for the Central Penn Business Journal and The Sentinel newspaper, in Carlisle, Pa. She received PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award in 2021 and the Robinson Prize for Excellence in Copy Editing from the American Copy Editors Society (ACES) in 2015.

[RELATED: PFMA Gets Albertsons VP as Board Member]

“We are delighted to welcome Larissa to our team,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of Camp Hill, Pa.-based PFMA. “As our industry continues to evolve, the ability to communicate effectively and manage media relationships is crucial. Larissa’s expertise will be instrumental in strengthening connections with current members and sponsors, advancing our mission and enhancing our visibility across the region.”

Last year, the organization promoted Michael Howells to the position of VP of association services, in which role he took on more legislative, political and advocacy activities for PFMA, as well as helping with association strategic planning and organizational development.

PFMA, a statewide trade organization, advocates the views of 600-plus convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. Its members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ 300,000-plus Pennsylvania residents.