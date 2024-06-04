Unilever Names Chief Customer Officer, Customer Business Development U.S.

Unilever has appointed Matt Gregory to the position of chief customer officer, customer business development U.S., effective June 17. In his new role, Gregory will oversee the sales of Unilever USA’s $9 billion U.S. brand portfolio by cultivating key strategic customer partnerships.

“Matt is a seasoned executive with more than 28 years of leadership experience in the consumer products industry,” noted Herrish Patel, president of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever USA. “He has an outstanding track record in driving growth, value and innovation, combined with exceptional execution and channel expertise. Matt is also a human-centric leader with a passion for building talent, teams and culture. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Bringing to his latest position a history of achieving exceptional growth and exceeding targets in challenging conditions, Gregory previously led the health and beauty business at The Clorox Co. While with the Oakland, Calif.-based company, he was also president of Burt’s Bees, general manager for the Kingsford Charcoal business and before that headed Clorox’s Walmart U.S. business.

Unilever is a top global supplier of beauty and well-being, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream products, with sales in more than 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. The company has 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion (US $64.9 billion) in 2023. Among its leading brands in North America are Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula’s Choice, and Dermalogica.