Dove, a brand of Unilever North America, has now launched what it calls its “most scientifically advanced hair care collection on the market”: Dove Bond Strength. The range of four products offers a complete damage repair routine, thanks to the inclusion of Dove’s proprietary Bio-Protein Care, as well as peptides. Backed by more than a decade of research, the Dove Bond Strength collection’s formulas are powered by three patented technologies to visibly repair hair and strengthen damaged bonds deep within the hair at a microscopic level. The collection consists of the following products: 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask (retailing for a suggested $9.99 per 9.2-ounce jar), a weekly intensive treatment offering 10 transformative benefits in just one minute; 10-in-1 Bond Strength Shield Super Serum (also retailing for a suggested $9.99 per 3.3-ounce bottle), a wet or dry styler created to protect hair from external aggressors and further damage; and Bond Strength Shampoo and Conditioner (each retailing at a suggested $3.99 per 12-ounce bottle of either), which work in tandem to visibly transform hair and strengthen bonds from the inside out. Further, to help educate women on the different causes of hair damage, Dove has teamed up with professional surfer Coco Ho to share her personal experience of protecting her hair against harsh natural elements like sun and salt water.