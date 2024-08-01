Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars

Unilever’s classic Dove personal care brand has rolled out handcrafted cleansing bars infused with ultra-nourishing plant-based milks and PH-balanced cleansers. Containing plant-based squalene and aloe extracts, the 98% biodegradable formulas will enable consumers to enhance their sensorial experience in the shower or bath and enjoy a premium milky, creamy lather. The line comes in four indulgent scents: Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee, Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender, Oat Milk & Berry Brulee, and Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop. A 5-ounce bar of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99. Now available in select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, the cleansing bars will expand to additional mass retailers in March.