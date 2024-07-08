 Skip to main content

Kroger Unveils Its Own Set of Deal Days

Boost Bonus Days will run July 10-23
Emily Crowe
Kroger Boost Bonus Days
Kroger's summer sales event is open to Boost by Kroger Plus members and those who join the program between July 10 and 23.

In the midst of massive summer sales from the likes of Target, Walmart and Amazon, The Kroger Co. is rolling out a weeks-long event featuring special deals for its Boost by Kroger Plus members. Boost Bonus Days will run from July 10 to July 23, and offer special discounts and free private label products.

Boost Bonus Days free member exclusives include:

  • One free Simple Truth or Simple Truth Organic Place and Bake Cookies
  • One free Kroger Brand Spices, any variety
  • One free Kroger Brand Cold Cereal, any size, any variety
  • One free Private Selection Dry Pasta, 16 oz, any variety
  • One free Kroger Brand Bacon, 16 oz, any variety
  • One free Kroger Brand Sandwich Bags
"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and those savings are about to get even bigger with Boost Bonus Days," said Tom Duncan, VP of marketing. "Boost has already saved members millions on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts, free items and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships."

The deals will extend to customers who become Boost by Kroger Plus members during the promotion. Additionally, shoppers will receive 50% off a new annual membership and current members can receive 50% off their next year annual membership when they extend during the time period.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
 

