Kroger Unveils Its Own Set of Deal Days

"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and those savings are about to get even bigger with Boost Bonus Days," said Tom Duncan, VP of marketing. "Boost has already saved members millions on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts, free items and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships."

The deals will extend to customers who become Boost by Kroger Plus members during the promotion. Additionally, shoppers will receive 50% off a new annual membership and current members can receive 50% off their next year annual membership when they extend during the time period.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. View company website.

