Coming Soon: BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in New Jersey, North Carolina
Club store chain reveals latest in string of new locations
“We are excited to deliver the unbeatable value our membership offers to even more families in New Jersey and North Carolina,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development. “As we continue to expand our footprint along the East Coast and beyond, we look forward to helping more families save up to 25% off grocery story prices every day.”
According to BJ’s, each new location is expected to generate around 150 jobs. Hiring will begin soon for the clubs coming to New Jersey and North Carolina.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.