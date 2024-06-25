Coming Soon: BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in New Jersey, North Carolina

BJ's Wholesale Club is on a roll, with expected store openings in New Jersey, North Carolina and Kentucky by early 2025.

BJ's Wholesale Club, coming off a strong first quarter, is living up to its ambitious expansion plans. The operator revealed the location of two new clubs that will welcome shoppers early next year.

One store, slated to open in Hanover Township, N.J., will be the retailer’s 25th site in that state. Another club is set to attract members in the growing market of Southern Pines, N.C.

As with the chain’s other clubs, the new locations will offer fresh food, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, home décor pieces, apparel, tech items and toys, along with an array of local and seasonal products. Members can use BJ’s fulfillment services, including curbside pickup, in-store pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from the organization’s website. When shopping in store, customers can scan products as they go via an ExpressPay feature on the BJ’s app.

The coming year is shaping up to be a banner one for the operator. In all, BJ’s is expected to open eight new clubs in the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast in 2025, including its first outpost in Louisville, Ky. The retailer reiterated its growth plans in its latest earnings report, which showed increases in membership income, traffic and unit volume during the opening fiscal quarter.