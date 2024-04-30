BJ's Reveals More Club Openings in New York and Florida

BJ's new clubs will provide an assortment of both local and seasonal items, as well as home décor, apparel, the latest in tech, and more.

Last month, BJ's Wholesale Club revealed five new clubs across the Southeast and Midwest that are planned to open this fiscal year, plus its first one in the state of Kentucky in early 2025.

As part of its ambitious expansion plans, the retailer has now made public the locations of three more clubs scheduled to open in 2024. The club locations are:

Staten Island, N.Y., BJ’s 49th location in New York, located in Bricktown Centre

Brooksville, Fla., the company’s 40th club in Florida

St. Johns, Fla., located near Jacksonville, the company’s 41st club in Florida

“Families in Florida and New York love the value of BJ’s membership, and we’re thrilled to bring unexpected savings to more communities as we expand our footprint,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development at BJ’s. “Our real estate pipeline is the strongest it’s been in more than 20 years, and we look forward to helping more families save up to 25% off grocery story prices every day.”

Each new BJ’s club location is expected to create approximately 150 jobs, and hiring is anticipated to start soon for these three new locations.

Meanwhile, the membership warehouse club operator is preparing to release its latest earnings. BJ's will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 prior to market’s opening on May 23.

For Q4 of FY23, the company saw year-over-year comparable-club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increase by 0.5%, led by accelerating traffic, while digitally enabled comparable-sales growth was 28%. Membership fee income increased by 6.5% to $108.4 million, and the company achieved a 90% tenured-member renewal rate during FY23.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.