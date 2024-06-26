 Skip to main content

Shipt Now Accepting SNAP/EBT Payments

Move aims to boost food access to underserved areas
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Shipt Store Interior Produce Department Main Image

As of today, retail technology company Shipt is accepting SNAP/EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) payments on marketplace orders, following in the footsteps of fellow e-commerce providers DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats. This change aims to increase access to healthy, affordable foods to almost 74 percent of U.S. food deserts and to 86 million-plus Americans living in communities where more than one in 10 households receive such benefits, based on census tract population data in the company’s coverage area.

Program recipients will be able to take advantage of a discounted monthly membership offer of $4.99, more than 50% off a standard Shipt monthly membership. This offer doesn’t expire at any time and grants members access to such exclusive membership benefits as no delivery fee with a $35 order minimum and the popular Preferred Shopper feature. Additionally, SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits toward marketplace orders from Meijer and Target. 

“Keeping people at the center of everything we do is part of our DNA as a company, and one concrete way Shipt puts this value to work is by helping communities tackle food insecurity,” said Shipt VP of Economic and Social Impact Khadijah Abdullah. “Accepting SNAP/EBT payments is another step in Shipt’s efforts to reduce hunger, and we are proud to help more Americans access affordable, nutritious foods in a convenient way – no matter their income, their transportation resources or where they live.” 

The acceptance of SNAP/EBT payments is the latest of Shipt’s initiatives to reduce food insecurity and boost access to nutritious foods, which were earlier revealed at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Shipt has also provided more than 12 million meals for food-insecure people through its longtime partnership with Feeding America, and since 2022, the company has awarded $500,000 through its annual grants program to community organizations and nonprofits focused on food insecurity, economic disparities and workforce development. 

Shipt will work with Cincinnati-based Worldpay as the payment processor for SNAP EBT payments.

Available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named Target one of its Retailers of the Century

