Shipt Now Accepting SNAP/EBT Payments

As of today, retail technology company Shipt is accepting SNAP/EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) payments on marketplace orders, following in the footsteps of fellow e-commerce providers DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats. This change aims to increase access to healthy, affordable foods to almost 74 percent of U.S. food deserts and to 86 million-plus Americans living in communities where more than one in 10 households receive such benefits, based on census tract population data in the company’s coverage area.

Program recipients will be able to take advantage of a discounted monthly membership offer of $4.99, more than 50% off a standard Shipt monthly membership. This offer doesn’t expire at any time and grants members access to such exclusive membership benefits as no delivery fee with a $35 order minimum and the popular Preferred Shopper feature. Additionally, SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits toward marketplace orders from Meijer and Target.