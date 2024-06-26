Shipt Now Accepting SNAP/EBT Payments
“Keeping people at the center of everything we do is part of our DNA as a company, and one concrete way Shipt puts this value to work is by helping communities tackle food insecurity,” said Shipt VP of Economic and Social Impact Khadijah Abdullah. “Accepting SNAP/EBT payments is another step in Shipt’s efforts to reduce hunger, and we are proud to help more Americans access affordable, nutritious foods in a convenient way – no matter their income, their transportation resources or where they live.”
The acceptance of SNAP/EBT payments is the latest of Shipt’s initiatives to reduce food insecurity and boost access to nutritious foods, which were earlier revealed at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Shipt has also provided more than 12 million meals for food-insecure people through its longtime partnership with Feeding America, and since 2022, the company has awarded $500,000 through its annual grants program to community organizations and nonprofits focused on food insecurity, economic disparities and workforce development.
Shipt will work with Cincinnati-based Worldpay as the payment processor for SNAP EBT payments.
Available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named Target one of its Retailers of the Century.