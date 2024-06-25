 Skip to main content

Forage, DoorDash Scaling Online SNAP/EBT Payments

Solution will enable on-demand grocery delivery to more program recipients
Through Forage's partnership with DoorDash, consumers can order SNAP-eligible groceries from more retailers while using their SNAP benefits on the platform.

Payments company Forage and commerce platform DoorDash have teamed up to expand SNAP/EBT acceptance on DoorDash. Since the companies launched support for SNAP/EBT payments last year, more than 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to the platform.

Forage’s seamless integration, improved reliability and dedicated SNAP experts have ramped up the USDA authorization process for retailers on DoorDash, cutting the time it takes for them to begin accepting SNAP/EBT on the app. Through the partnership with DoorDash, consumers can order SNAP-eligible groceries from more retailers while using their SNAP benefits on the platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DoorDash and expand on-demand grocery delivery for SNAP shoppers,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Forage. “This collaboration is at the heart of our mission, and we’re extremely proud to play a role in removing as many barriers as possible when it comes to increasing access to food for low-income Americans.” 

The collaboration aims to widen the acceptance of SNAP across the DoorDash, increasing access to food for more than 14 million people who are living in underserved areas, and the 40 million-plus people in communities where more than one in 10 households receive SNAP/EBT benefits. 

“Our partnership with Forage supports our commitment to increase access to food for vulnerable communities,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash, also based in San Francisco. “Growing the acceptance of SNAP/EBT payments can help families meet child care and work obligations, relieve seniors of the potential stress of going to the grocery store and support people with disabilities who face mobility issues. We’re thrilled to further broaden access to food with on-demand delivery via DoorDash.” 

Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers partners software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries.

