Forage, DoorDash Scaling Online SNAP/EBT Payments

Payments company Forage and commerce platform DoorDash have teamed up to expand SNAP/EBT acceptance on DoorDash. Since the companies launched support for SNAP/EBT payments last year, more than 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to the platform.

Forage’s seamless integration, improved reliability and dedicated SNAP experts have ramped up the USDA authorization process for retailers on DoorDash, cutting the time it takes for them to begin accepting SNAP/EBT on the app. Through the partnership with DoorDash, consumers can order SNAP-eligible groceries from more retailers while using their SNAP benefits on the platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DoorDash and expand on-demand grocery delivery for SNAP shoppers,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Forage. “This collaboration is at the heart of our mission, and we’re extremely proud to play a role in removing as many barriers as possible when it comes to increasing access to food for low-income Americans.”