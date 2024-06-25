Forage, DoorDash Scaling Online SNAP/EBT Payments
The collaboration aims to widen the acceptance of SNAP across the DoorDash, increasing access to food for more than 14 million people who are living in underserved areas, and the 40 million-plus people in communities where more than one in 10 households receive SNAP/EBT benefits.
“Our partnership with Forage supports our commitment to increase access to food for vulnerable communities,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash, also based in San Francisco. “Growing the acceptance of SNAP/EBT payments can help families meet child care and work obligations, relieve seniors of the potential stress of going to the grocery store and support people with disabilities who face mobility issues. We’re thrilled to further broaden access to food with on-demand delivery via DoorDash.”
Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers partners software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries.