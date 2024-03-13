DoorDash Widens SNAP/EBT Acceptance

DoorDash is expanding its network of grocery partners that accept SNAP/EBT payment for delivery through the service.

Pandemic-era emergency food assistance from the federal government expired just about a year ago, and many consumers are still struggling to make up the gap, especially since food prices remain elevated on a year-over-year basis. More grocers are stepping in to provide relief, including several food retailers that have recently teamed up with delivery service DoorDash to make orders accessible and more affordable.

[RELATED: DoorDash Aims to Bring More Fresh Produce to Kids]

This week, the commerce platform announced that it is expanding its SNAP/EBT payment option with new partners, including the following retailers and banners:

ACME Markets

Food City

Hy-Vee

Jewel-Osco

Kings Food Markets

Pavilions

Randalls

Shaw’s

Sprouts Farmers Market

Star Market

Stater Bros. Markets

Tom Thumb

Vons

DoorDash first enabled SNAP/EBT payments in 2023 and reports that since then, more than 1.1 million people have added their benefit cards to the service. According to the company, over one in six SNAP deliveries on DoorDash have been made to consumers living in food deserts and 49% of SNAP deliveries have been made to consumers living in low-income communities.

“DoorDash’s mission has been to empower local economies. We’re proud that we’ve largely fulfilled our commitment as part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and provide on-demand delivery of SNAP-eligible groceries to people across all 50 states and D.C.,” the company shared in a news release.

With the addition of the new partners, more than 6,000 locations across the United States support SNAP/EBT payments for on-demand DoorDash delivery of eligible grocery items. Other participating stores include ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and some 7-Eleven locations.