Forage Rolls Out In-Store EBT Payment Processing

Third-party payment processor Forage has expanded into in-store EBT payments, after having processed only online EBT since receiving USDA approval to do so in 2022. The San Francisco-based company can now offer retailers an omnichannel EBT processing solution.

“Today, more than 80% of groceries are purchased in-store,” noted Forage co-founder and CEO Ofek Lavian. “At Forage, we understand that the key to grocery success is omnichannel, enabling retailers to meet their customers wherever they choose to shop. We’re proud to now be able to process both online and in-store EBT payments with our technology.”

As with Forage’s online processing technology, the company delivers a seamless integration, giving retailers the flexibility to design a product experience for their customers. This, together with automated onboarding, allows retailers to begin accepting in-store EBT quickly. With just one integration, Forage can now provide SNAP EBT both in-person and online, starting with a partnership with a large, public point-of-sale company that hasn’t yet been publicly revealed. Forage offers software combined with a dedicated team of in-house regulated payment experts.

The company has spent the past few years enabling retailers to accept SNAP EBT online, including Los Angeles-based Thrive Market, the first online-only retailer to be able to do so. All EBT cardholders who join Thrive Market as new members are eligible for a free membership, giving them access to better-for-you essentials on the online platform at prices up to 30% below retail, and will join a community of 1.4 million-plus members. EBT cardholders can buy such healthy and sustainable products as pasture-raised meat and organic pantry staples via Thrive Market.