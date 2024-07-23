Lowes Foods Parent Company Closing Several Supermarkets in Carolinas

Alex Lee is adjusting its store portfolio by closing three stores by the end of August.

Alex Lee, parent company of Lowes Foods, is adjusting its store portfolio by closing three stores by the end of August: Lowes Foods at 805 Pine Grove Drive in Wilmington, N.C.; Lowes Foods at 8201 Rowlock Way at Cornerstone Commons in Raleigh, N.C.; and Kj’s Market at 110 U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, S.C.

“We are working closely with store hosts who work at the three stores slated to close to offer them positions at other stores where possible,” said Tim Lowe, head of retail for Alex Lee and president of Lowes Foods.

The closings are part of Alex Lee’s broader growth strategy to invest in new stores and remodel existing stores. For instance, Lowes Foods is opening a new store in Aiken, S.C., on July 25. The banner also has several other store openings pending: Concord, Kannapolis and Waxhaw, N.C., and Indian Land and Lexington, S.C. Plus, the grocer is making moves outside of the Carolinas as it readies its first store in Georgia, at Marble Hill.