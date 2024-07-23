Lowes Foods Parent Company Closing Several Supermarkets in Carolinas
In addition, Alex Lee Retail has renovated two Kj’s Markets in Florence, S.C., during the past year as part of a new brand experience and will renovate Kj’s on Kelley Street in Lake City, S.C. (near Florence), in the coming months.
“Alex Lee Retail is deeply committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our guests, and we are excited about the future of Lowes Foods, Kj’s Market and our IGA locations as we continue to invest and build for future growth,” said Lowe.
In addition to the Lowes Foods opening in Aiken and its pending openings, the grocer opened new stores in Winterville, N.C. (Greenville market), earlier this year and in Pittsboro, N.C., in 2023.
Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee is the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the southeastern United States, as well as of Lowes Foods and Kj’s Market stores in the Carolinas and Georgia. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.