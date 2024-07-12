Stop & Shop Shuttering 32 Underperforming Stores by Year End

“Our associates are a strong community dedicated to growing and working together, and all of our store associates will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family as we look forward to serving customers at other nearby locations,” continued Reid.

Stop & Shop will inform local customers of specific store closing dates well in advance of any store closures. The banner said that it remains committed to serving its communities through other store locations, online shopping and home delivery services.

“Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online,” asserted Reid. “This means we’ll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions. Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled. We’re taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores as we build upon our strong foundation, similar to our new Boston flagship location, opened last month in the Allston Yards development. We look forward to continuing to serve and care for our communities and to grow Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”

Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.