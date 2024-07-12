Stop & Shop Shuttering 32 Underperforming Stores by Year End
The 32 store locations slated to close on or before Nov. 2, are as follows:
Connecticut
- 100 Division Street, Ansonia
- 211 High Street, Torrington (931 Torringford Street, Torrington will remain open)
- 1937 West Main Street, Stamford (2200 Bedford Street, Stamford will remain open)
- 855 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury will remain open)
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello Street, Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth Street, Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham Street, Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley Street, Springfield (1600 Boston Road and 1277 Liberty Street, Springfield will remain open)
- 545 Lincoln Street, Worcester (940 West Boylston Street and 949 Grafton Street, Worcester will remain open)
- 24 Mattakeesett Street, Pembroke (125 Church Street, Pembroke will remain open)
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Avenue, Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Road, Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Road, Jackson
New York
- 2965 Cropsey Avenue, Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
- 240 East Sanford Boulevard, Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman Street, Providence (Eastside Marketplace)
Following the closures, Stop & Shop will still operate more than 350 stores across its five-state footprint: 81 in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island. Associates at affected locations will be offered other opportunities within the company, according to the banner.
“Our associates are a strong community dedicated to growing and working together, and all of our store associates will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family as we look forward to serving customers at other nearby locations,” continued Reid.
Stop & Shop will inform local customers of specific store closing dates well in advance of any store closures. The banner said that it remains committed to serving its communities through other store locations, online shopping and home delivery services.
“Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online,” asserted Reid. “This means we’ll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions. Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled. We’re taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores as we build upon our strong foundation, similar to our new Boston flagship location, opened last month in the Allston Yards development. We look forward to continuing to serve and care for our communities and to grow Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”
Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.