Flagship Stop & Shop Store Opens in Boston

Despite recent news that Stop & Shop intends to shutter underperforming stores, the Ahold Delhaize USA banner has held the grand opening of its newly built flagship store at 305 Guest Street, which is part of the Allston Yards development, in Boston. The nearly 52,000-square-foot store, which offers a modern look and services to make the shopping experience simpler and more enjoyable, is across the street from Stop & Shop’s former location at 60 Everett Street, which closed on June 20 ahead of the opening of the new store on the 21st. Stop & Shop more than doubled its store workforce for the Allston supermarket, hiring more than 100 new associates.

Designed to meet the needs of Allston’s growing and diverse community of almost 70,000 residents, more than half of whom are under the age of 35, the new store features a large assortment of grab-and-go meals and services such as online pickup to better serve on-the-go customers.

Other features of the new store include the following: