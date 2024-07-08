Lowes Foods Readies New Supermarket in South Carolina
Aiken store is part of grocer's growth strategy to expand within its footprint
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The deli area has its own unique elements, such as:
- The Chicken Kitchen for all things chicken. Fresh chicken is locally sourced and is raised with “no antibiotics ever.”
- The Smokehouse, which offers a daily rotation of wood-smoked meats — including beef, pork, chicken and salmon — using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. They're available ready to eat or ready to take home and heat.
- Sammy’s, which features sandwiches and pizzas. Shoppers can have these custom-made using Boar’s Head products or something from the Smokehouse, and vegetables from Pick & Prep or grab-and-go items. Customers can eat in the store or opt for takeout.
The store will offer online shopping through Lowes Foods to Go.
A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.