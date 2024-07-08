Lowes Foods Readies New Supermarket in South Carolina

Lowes Foods' new Aiken, S.C., store will feature Lowes Foods Originals, areas of the new store that are unique to the grocer.

Regional grocer Lowes Foods will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest supermarket, in Aiken, S.C., on Thursday, July 25 at 7:55 a.m., followed by doors opening at 8 a.m.

The Aiken store is part of Lowes’ growth strategy to expand within its footprint in North and South Carolina. The grocer also aims to branch out of its Carolinas territory with its first store in Georgia, which is scheduled to open this year.

Downtown Aiken is experiencing its own growth of late, with new housing developments and many businesses under construction. Aiken is the most populous city in Aiken County, boasting more than 32,000 residents.

Lowes' Aiken store is located at the Intersection of Whiskey Road and Powerhouse Road Southeast. It will feature Lowes Foods Originals, areas of the new store that are unique to Lowes Foods, including:

The Beer Den, which offers a varied and local selection of crafts and drafts. Shoppers can grab a pour and sip while they shop, or fill a growler or crowler to take home. Customers can also stop by on Thursdays for half-price pints, or Fridays for Friday Night Flights.

The Cakery, a bakery featuring all sizes of “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” square cakes that are assembled in front of customers.

The Community Table, a place where shoppers can gather and be inspired to try something new. Constructed of reclaimed wood from local barns, it also serves as the site for events such as recipe sampling, activities for children and such eating tips as how to eat gluten-free.

Other sections include Boxcar Coffee, a Cheese Shop and SausageWorks.