Wawa Wows Customers in New Markets
Meanwhile, the Wawa Foundation is donating $900,000 from an in-store fundraising campaign to USO programs as part of its Wawa Welcome America program. “Wawa Welcome America is an incredible series of community events that honor our local heroes as we lead up to our nation’s birthday, and each year, Hoagie Day becomes even more exciting, meaningful and delicious,” said CEO Chris Gheysens. “We look at Hoagie Day as a tradition of giving back and a way to bring the community together to show appreciation to those who serve. We are so grateful to our heroes and want to wish them and everyone in our communities a very happy July 4th!”
Wawa is set to gain even more fans as it expands its U.S. presence beyond the Northeast. The operator recently broke ground on its first stores in Indiana and Ohio and is moving ahead with plans to add outposts in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.
Founded in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, Wawa, Pa.-based Wawa opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, the privately held Wawa operates more than 1,050 locations and is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.