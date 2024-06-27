Wawa Wows Customers in New Markets

It's been a busy June for Wawa, which opened three new stores and celebrated World Hoagie Day on June 27.

Wawa Inc. is expanding its footprint and giving customers new ways to enjoy its signature hoagies and other offerings. The c-store operator unveiled new stores in Tannersville, Pa., and Palatka, Fla., as well as opening its first stand-alone drive-thru in Florida.

The Pennsylvania Wawa at 2977 Route 611 welcomed customers to its grand opening on June 27, featuring a ribbon cutting, free coffee and T-shirts handed out to the first 100 customers in line. Also on June 27, the operator threw a local party for its new location at 625 North State Road in the Florida town of Palatka.

Elsewhere in Florida, a 2,200-square-foot drive-thru is now open in the town of Largo, south of Clearwater. One of three drive-thru Wawa spots in the country, this one at 2530 East Bay Drive held a grand opening on June 13, during which customers could score free T-shirts and try out such fare as hoagies, cheesesteak sandwiches, wraps and burgers.

Beyond the two store openings in Tannersville and Palatka, June 27 is a big day for Wawa in another way. The date marks Wawa Hoagie Day in Philadelphia, where the retailer distributed 15,000 free turkey hoagies to the public and donated 10,000 more to nonprofit groups, including Philabundance, the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center. In addition to the big Philly celebration, all Wawa stores are celebrating Hoagie Day by giving 30 sandwiches to heroes who serve their respective communities.