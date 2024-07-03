 Skip to main content

Chamberlin’s Joins Other New Grocers in Florida Hotspot

Natural and organic retailer opens 1st outpost outside Orlando area
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Chamberlin's Facebook photo
Chamberlin's Natural Foods held a grand opening on June 22 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. (Image credit: Chamberlin's Facebook)

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., is becoming quite the grocery hotspot. On the heels of recent openings by The Fresh Market and Trader Joe’s in town, the Orlando-area independent grocer Chamberlin's Natural Foods is setting up shop in that part of the Bradenton-Sarasota region.

The new 10,000-square-foot Chamberlin’s at 6575 University Parkway welcomed shoppers on June 22. The grand opening celebration included samples, demos and prizes, such as a $250 gift card for a grocery shopping spree. 

[RELATED: The Fresh Market Taking Over Former Dom’s Location in Chicago]

The latest Chamberlin’s features a wide variety of natural foods and beverages in the center store and perimeter, which is stocked with an array of prepared foods, salads and organic produce. Fresh juices and smoothies, as well as homemade sushi offerings from Han Sushi, are also prepared onsite for in-store or on-the-go consumption. Shoppers can find vitamins, herbs and personal care items that fall under the natural umbrella, too. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The grocer operates other locations in Central Florida, in Altamonte Springs, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Lakeland and Orlando. The first Chamberlin’s opened in Orlando in 1935.

The latest Lakewood Ranch location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local residents have more options in that fast-growing community. The Fresh Market opened its 25,034-square-foot specialty grocery store in Lakewood Ranch in April. In fall 2023, Trader Joe’s unveiled a 12,000-square-foot outpost there at the University Town Center Mall. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds