Chamberlin’s Joins Other New Grocers in Florida Hotspot

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., is becoming quite the grocery hotspot. On the heels of recent openings by The Fresh Market and Trader Joe’s in town, the Orlando-area independent grocer Chamberlin's Natural Foods is setting up shop in that part of the Bradenton-Sarasota region.

The new 10,000-square-foot Chamberlin’s at 6575 University Parkway welcomed shoppers on June 22. The grand opening celebration included samples, demos and prizes, such as a $250 gift card for a grocery shopping spree.

[RELATED: The Fresh Market Taking Over Former Dom’s Location in Chicago]

The latest Chamberlin’s features a wide variety of natural foods and beverages in the center store and perimeter, which is stocked with an array of prepared foods, salads and organic produce. Fresh juices and smoothies, as well as homemade sushi offerings from Han Sushi, are also prepared onsite for in-store or on-the-go consumption. Shoppers can find vitamins, herbs and personal care items that fall under the natural umbrella, too.