Chamberlin’s Joins Other New Grocers in Florida Hotspot
Natural and organic retailer opens 1st outpost outside Orlando area
The grocer operates other locations in Central Florida, in Altamonte Springs, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Lakeland and Orlando. The first Chamberlin’s opened in Orlando in 1935.
The latest Lakewood Ranch location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Local residents have more options in that fast-growing community. The Fresh Market opened its 25,034-square-foot specialty grocery store in Lakewood Ranch in April. In fall 2023, Trader Joe’s unveiled a 12,000-square-foot outpost there at the University Town Center Mall.