Harris Teeter to Open Supermarket in Greater Savannah Area

Harris Teeter will celebrate the grand opening of its Beaufort, S.C., location on June 25.

Harris Teeter has revealed that its new Lady’s Island store, in Beaufort, S.C., will open on Tuesday, June 25.

Located at 163 Sea Island Parkway, approximately 40 miles outside of Savannah, The Lady’s Island Harris Teeter will feature:

Store-made pizza, subs, sushi, and an Asian & American hot foods bar.

A full-service Starbucks and a craft wine and beer bar, both with indoor seating.

Expanded meat and seafood departments featuring store-made burgers, sausage, kabobs and lobster rolls.

Expanded organic and specialty produce, fresh-cut fruit, and a soup and salad bar.

Drive-thru pickup for online grocery orders and a pharmacy. (Through Aug. 31, VIC Card customers who transfer a pharmacy prescription will receive a $25 reward.)

“We can’t wait to welcome the Lady’s Island community to their new neighborhood market,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s director of corporate affairs. "Harris Teeter’s new location is an opportunity for us to enrich more lives through exceptional customer service and fresh high-quality products, and that’s what we’re most passionate about.”

The grand opening will begin at 4 p.m. on June 25 with a ribbon-cutting, followed by Harris Teeter’s signature Taste of Teeter event with complimentary food and beverage samples and live music.

This location also features a Harris Teeter Fuel Center, which will offer several specials in celebration of the grand opening:

2X fuel points (Aug. 25 – Aug. 6)

40 cents off fuel (June 28 – 30)

20 cents off fuel (July 1 – 9)

The Lady’s Island Harris Teeter's regular store hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. will begin on June 26.