Buc-ee's Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Location

The new 75,000-square-feet store in Texas beats the size of Buc-ee's now-second largest location in Tennessee.

Buc-ee's unveiled its newest and largest travel center to date in Luling, Texas, the home of the retailer's first family travel center.

Occupying more than 75,000 square feet, the updated site beats the size of Buc-ee's now-second largest location in Tennessee by 1,000 square feet and replaces the city's current aforementioned store, which was built in 2003.

Located at 10070 Interstate 10, the Buc-ee's in Luling offers 120 fueling positions with thousands of both national and private label brand snack, meal and drink options inside, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Local leaders, including Luling Mayor CJ Watts, former Luling Mayor Mike Hendricks, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo, were slated to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 10.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the world's largest Buc-ee's travel center right here in the great state of Texas," said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard. "It's particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee's that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."

With the opening in Luling, Buc-ee's now operates 50 stores throughout the United States. Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado. The retailer also broke ground on its first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.

The Luling Buc-ee's will provide additional jobs for the surrounding area, employing at least 200 team members, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401(k) and three weeks of paid vacation.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 35 stores across Texas, as well as 14 locations in other states.

This article was originally published by sister publication Convenience Store News.