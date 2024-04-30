C-Stores Upping the Ante for Food, Beverage and Meal Solutions

While shoppers are still popping into convenience stores for the sake of, well, convenience, many of these retail locations are becoming planned destinations. That’s a key takeaway from a new white paper published by location intelligence and foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai.

According to the report, more consumers are shopping at c-stores, which have experienced consistent year-over-year (YoY) growth. In its report, Placer.ai attributed the growth to innovation among leading chains, such as Casey’s, Maverik, Buc-ee’s and Rutter’s.

Some of those innovations center on food, potentially siphoning sales from traditional grocers and quick-service restaurants. As Placer.ai’s analysts point out, Casey's has become well-known for breakfast fare like breakfast pizza, while Maverik has done well with a variety of chef-inspired creations.

“I think prepared meals have become a game-changer for c-stores. If we look at pre- and post-pandemic, c-stores have been a category where we have seen increases in visits, and they’ve done a good job on the food side of it. It’s not an afterthought anymore,” R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview, noting that dwell times have gone up along with traffic, signaling shoppers’ penchant for browsing for meals, snacks and other sustenance that can be eaten on the go or taken home for later consumption.

These enhanced offerings mirror what’s going on in traditional supermarkets, which continue to experiment with foodservice-at-retail programs. “We saw the partnership that Kroger had with Kitchen United and although they have moved away from that, I still think fresh and prepared food is what a lot of grocery stores are pursuing. Some of them have a food hall setup or a mini food court,” Hottovy said.