Coborn’s Opening Minnesota Shopping Campus

Coborn’s Inc. will debut an updated shopping campus in Otsego, Minn., anchored by a Coborn’s Marketplace grocery store. The site features expanded Coborn’s grocery and liquor stores, as well as the addition of Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Ace Hardware, and Pet Supplies Plus, bringing a convenient one-stop shopping destination to area residents.

“Coborn’s has enjoyed being part of the Otsego community for the past few years,” said Dennis Host, the regional grocer’s SVP of marketing and communications. “As we’ve watched and been part of the growth of the community, we’re excited about our investment in this convenient and refreshed shopping campus, offering our guests a larger assortment of fresh grocery products, friendly service and a remarkable shopping experience – with multiple retail offerings to meet a variety of needs for Otsego residents.”

The expansion of the Coborn’s grocery and liquor store was revealed this past January. The existing shell of the store was expanded by 10,000 square feet to include wider aisles and around 2,900 new products. The expansion also includes the addition of Erbert and Gerbert’s within the grocery store. The convenient quick-serve sandwich and soup restaurant offers dine-in, pickup and drive-thru services. Meanwhile, the liquor store was expanded to stock a much larger assortment of beer, wine and liquor products and an in-store tasting center. Caribou Coffee is also part of the main building and provides in-store and drive-through service.

Additionally, Ace Hardware and Pet Supplies Plus are now part of the campus, located at its northwest corner. Both stores will open to the public on Wednesday, June 19.

A grand opening will take place beginning June 19 with giveaways, including free groceries for the first 50 customers; cake; an appearance by Coborn’s mascot Moobell; prizes; a grill out; and an ice cream truck. The event will continue on June 20 with live music by Tim Fast and on June 21 with root beer floats. June 27, which Coborn’s has designated Kids Day, will feature ice cream and family-friendly activities. Exclusive offers and food samples will be also available each day throughout the store.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations, as well as its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.