A Look Inside the 1st Meijer Grocery in Indiana: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Meijer Grocery in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis, touts a range of local offerings in its end caps and throughout the store.

Midwest retailer Meijer chose the town of Noblesville for its first smaller-footprint Meijer Grocery store in Indiana, and, on a recent visit, one can see why. The community is growing quickly, with new homes and businesses springing up in the scenic area north of Indianapolis.

During a recent media preview of the 90,000-square-foot space at the Promenade of Noblesville development, store director Travis Bernath – a 2021 Progressive Grocer GenNext winner – showcased the features that differentiate Meijer Grocery from its supercenters.

“Our grocery format is all about convenience. It’s about still offering our fresh, value-driven message for our consumers, but also being able to come in and out quickly and have all of the departments that you need to be able to shop for your weekly groceries,” Bernath told Progressive Grocer.

As with the two Meijer Grocery locations that opened last year near Detroit, shoppers can make an efficient trek around this store, starting in the fresh produce department that includes a bounty of locally grown fruits and vegetables. The layout makes it simple for consumers to stock up, whether for regular grocery trips or during a quick run. Departments include produce, fresh meat, bakery, full-service deli and center store grocery, along with health and beauty, baby, pets and consumables, card, party and floral, and pharmacy.