How DG Market Is Filling Fresh Food Gaps
“People use it as a one-stop-shop for everything. The majority of our stores are located in areas with 20,000 or fewer residents in the community,” Katie Ellison, director of public relations at Dollar General, told PG during that store visit.
Ellison pointed to lower prices across a range of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable foods, along with other household staples, which resonate with customers on limited budgets. “Consumers are looking for deals and shopping a multiple stores. It’s a little bit of everything,” she said, adding that Dollar General’s DG Market is able to provide competitively-priced groceries to shoppers in rural markets because of its business model and supplier relationships.
That pivotal food security was underscored in other recent DG Market openings in Syracuse, N.Y. The stores now service consumers in what had been considered a food desert in the Southside part of that city.
Up next: a DG Market that is set to open in late summer or early fall in Silver Lake, Kan. “We are the first retailer ever in that community,” reported Ellison.
As of May 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.