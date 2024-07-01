How DG Market Is Filling Fresh Food Gaps

In one of its early annual reports, Dollar General emphasized the crux of its community presence and how geography plays into its service model: “We’ve always lived in small towns, always done business in small towns, and we’re their kind of people…We’re country folks and we intend to stay that way, even though we think we’re doing a big-city job of merchandising.”

Flash forward to today, when the company continues to expand into small towns and remote communities. Earlier in 2024, Dollar General hit key milestones, opening its 20,000th store at its DG Market location in Alice, Texas, and offering fresh produce in 5,000 locations. The retailer’s DG Market format is on the march, providing a variety of produce, refrigerated and frozen food products, fresh meats, and dairy items to new and different markets around the United States.

On June 29, the retailer held a grand opening for a DG Market in Screven, Ga., a remote part of southeast Georgia, where the nearest grocery store is about 30 minutes away by car. Several elected officials were on hand for the event in the town of nearly 800 residents.

[RELATED: Dollar Stores Get Serious About Private Label Investments]

Located at 215 W J L Tyre Street, the new Screven outpost is similar to other DG Market stores that combine Dollar General’s traditional discounted merchandise with affordable groceries. Progressive Grocer recently got an exclusive tour of a DG Market store in Greenbrier, Tenn., near the Dollar General corporate headquarters in Goodlettsville.