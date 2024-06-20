 Skip to main content

Dollar General Reveals 7 Officer Appointments

Leaders are both new hires and existing execs who have been promoted
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General Tony Rogers Headshot
Tony Rogers

Discount retailer Dollar General has made seven leadership position appointments. They are as follows:

Tony Rogers has joined the company as SVP, chief marketing officer. In this role, he will lead the development and execution of Dollar General’s marketing, branding and personalization strategies across all channels, including digital properties and the DG Media Network. Bringing more than 25 years of experience to his new position, Rogers was previously chief marketing officer at Walmart and, most recently, chief marketing officer at Signet Jewelers.

Dollar General Tim Bartlett Headshot
Tim Bartlett

Tim Bartlett has become VP, asset protection. Having joined Dollar General eight years ago, he has held such roles as district manager, regional director, human resources director and director of store operations, emerging markets. In this last role, he supported the launch of Dollar General’s first store in Mexico. Last year, Bartlett was promoted to division VP.

Dollar General Matt Frame Headshot
Matt Frame

Matt Frame has been promoted to division VP, store operations. Bringing more than 20 years of retail leadership experience to his newest position, he will lead sales, talent strategies and performance optimizations for 10 regions across the southeastern United States, encompassing more than 2,000 stores. Frame joined Dollar General in 2016 as a regional director and then became director of operations, pOpshelf before being promoted to senior director in 2022.

Dollar General Natalie McConnell Headshot
Natalie McConnell

Natalie McConnell has joined Dollar General as VP, division merchandising manager over holiday events, toys, and lawn and garden. In this position, she will develop and lead the business strategy for the retailer’s largest seasonal categories. McConnell has more than two decades of merchandising and planning experience as a strategic leader with strong results and talent cultivation. Before Dollar General, she held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as VP, division merchandising manager.

Dollar General Jimmy Nguyen Main Image
Jimmy Nguyen

Jimmy Nguyen has been promoted to VP, division merchandise manager, health and beauty. He joined Dollar General in 2012 and most recently held the role of senior director of merchandising, with previous roles ranging from merchandising planning analyst to brand manager. He brings extensive knowledge in buying, financial planning and building high-performing teams to his latest role, in which capacity he will oversee merchandise buying strategy and assortment, and sales planning initiatives within the non-consumables category of health and beauty.

Dollar General Kaushik Paul Headshot
Kaushik Paul

Kaushik Paul has rejoined Dollar General as division VP, store operations. A retail industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in operations and building high-performing teams, Paul will head up 10 regions in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas covering 2,100-plus stores. He previously held regional director and division VP roles at the company.

Dollar General Brett Sorensen Headshot
Brett Sorensen

Brett Sorensen has been promoted to division VP, store operations. Sorensen joined Dollar General in 2018 as a district manager and has since held roles of increasing responsibility, among them regional director and senior director, store operations. In his new role he will oversee more than 2,300 stores in 10 regions across nine states, mainly from the Midwest to Great Lakes regions.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

