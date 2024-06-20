Dollar General Reveals 7 Officer Appointments

Brett Sorensen has been promoted to division VP, store operations. Sorensen joined Dollar General in 2018 as a district manager and has since held roles of increasing responsibility, among them regional director and senior director, store operations. In his new role he will oversee more than 2,300 stores in 10 regions across nine states, mainly from the Midwest to Great Lakes regions.
Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.