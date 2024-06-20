Dollar General Reveals 7 Officer Appointments

Discount retailer Dollar General has made seven leadership position appointments. They are as follows:

Tony Rogers has joined the company as SVP, chief marketing officer. In this role, he will lead the development and execution of Dollar General’s marketing, branding and personalization strategies across all channels, including digital properties and the DG Media Network. Bringing more than 25 years of experience to his new position, Rogers was previously chief marketing officer at Walmart and, most recently, chief marketing officer at Signet Jewelers.