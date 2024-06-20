 Skip to main content

Tom Brady Joins Gopuff's Team

Football great will help quick-commerce company deliver distinctive customer experiences
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tom Brady Gopuff Bag Main Image
A multiyear strategic partnership will enable Brady and Gopuff to build brand awareness and deliver satisfying customer experiences.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Brady has teamed up with and invested in quick-commerce company Gopuff. A multiyear strategic partnership will enable Brady and Gopuff to build brand awareness and deliver satisfying customer experiences for fans and customers.

The partnership will include:

  • Exclusive Product Collaborations: Gopuff’s deep customer insights and Brady’s knowledge of the health, wellness and CPG spaces will enable them to work together on unique products available exclusively to Gopuff customers.
  • TB’s Health-and-Wellness Category: A new category on the Gopuff app and website curated by Brady will be available in the next few weeks, featuring such brands as apparel collection Nobull and sports nutrition line TB12. 
  • The Brady Bag: Building on its line of culturally relevant bag collections, among them the Yes Chef Bag and The Game 7 Bag, Gopuff will launch its first-ever celebrity tote bag and collection with Brady. 
  • E1 Team Brady: Gopuff will also become the official instant-delivery partner of Team Brady’s E1 electric powerboat racing team. 
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More components of the collaboration have yet to be revealed, according to Gopuff.

This past April, Gopuff launched its largest-ever national brand campaign, Bring The Magic, which focused on the company’s ability to transform everyday moments into magical experiences, whether that means obtaining a forgotten ingredient in the middle of making dinner, getting medicine right away while home sick, or virtually anything in between. The 360-degree campaign aimed to raise brand awareness and set the stage for Gopuff’s next phase.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff stores a wide range of products within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and the United Kingdom. It is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds