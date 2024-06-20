Tom Brady Joins Gopuff's Team

More components of the collaboration have yet to be revealed, according to Gopuff.

This past April, Gopuff launched its largest-ever national brand campaign, Bring The Magic, which focused on the company’s ability to transform everyday moments into magical experiences, whether that means obtaining a forgotten ingredient in the middle of making dinner, getting medicine right away while home sick, or virtually anything in between. The 360-degree campaign aimed to raise brand awareness and set the stage for Gopuff’s next phase.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff stores a wide range of products within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and the United Kingdom. It is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.