Sprouts Farmers Market Named ‘Official Grocer of the Southeastern Conference’
The sponsorship also includes integration of Sprouts Farmers Market on SEC Network programming and within the SEC footprint via “SEC Nation,” the network’s traveling football pre-game show. Additionally, Sprouts will activate on-site at SEC FanFare during the football championship in Atlanta and will be present at other major SEC championship events, among them the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship, the SEC Gymnastics Championship and the SEC Softball Championship in 2025.
“We are pleased to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market as an official sponsor of the Southeastern Conference, and we are particularly excited about Sprouts’ commitment to the support of women’s athletics in the SEC,” said Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Birmingham, Ala.-based SEC. “Our sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting SEC athletics programs and the addition of Sprouts adds to a robust family of sponsors for the Conference. We look forward to Sprouts’ participation in our programming and championship events.”
The grocer has already worked within the ESPN and Disney portfolio, having become the title sponsor of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, ESPN Events’ first owned and operated gymnastics invitational. The first year of the event saw record viewership on ABC, and year two will feature five of the eight national semifinalists from the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship, including 2024 NCAA Champion LSU.
“Beginning this season, Disney is the exclusive home for all SEC sports, bringing the best of college athletics directly to fans everywhere,” noted Andrew Messina, SVP of sales at New York-based Disney Advertising. “Disney’s unparalleled reach and innovative streaming capabilities make it the pre-eminent sports platform, ideal for advertisers. With the help of brands like Sprouts Farmers Market, every exciting SEC matchup will be accessible to millions of viewers across the country.”
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.