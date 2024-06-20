Sprouts Farmers Market Named ‘Official Grocer of the Southeastern Conference’

The grocer has already worked within the ESPN and Disney portfolio, having become the title sponsor of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, ESPN Events’ first owned and operated gymnastics invitational. The first year of the event saw record viewership on ABC, and year two will feature five of the eight national semifinalists from the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship, including 2024 NCAA Champion LSU.

“Beginning this season, Disney is the exclusive home for all SEC sports, bringing the best of college athletics directly to fans everywhere,” noted Andrew Messina, SVP of sales at New York-based Disney Advertising. “Disney’s unparalleled reach and innovative streaming capabilities make it the pre-eminent sports platform, ideal for advertisers. With the help of brands like Sprouts Farmers Market, every exciting SEC matchup will be accessible to millions of viewers across the country.”

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.